Prominent Las Vegas lawyer takes on case of convicted murderer Kirstin Lobato
A prominent Las Vegas lawyer on Wednesday took on on the case of Kirstin Lobato, a woman serving a lengthy prison sentence for a murder she claims she did not commit. Late last year, the Nevada Supreme Court, in a unanimous decision, ordered an evidentiary hearing on several claims raised by Lobato, who appealed her conviction on charges of manslaughter and sexual penetration of a dead body for killing and cutting off the penis of a homeless man in Las Vegas in 2001.
Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
