Producer of X-rated films says some directors moving to Las Vegas

San Francisco-based Kink.com, which makes X-rated fetish films, said some of its movie directors are relocating to Las Vegas as the company rethinks its porn business strategy amid falling video sales.Kink.com will next month stop shooting hard-core porn films in studios it set up a decade ago in the abandoned 103-year old brick armory in the Mission District of San Francisco. Instead, it is giving directors the right to choose locations and experiment with new forms of content, such as virtual reality, said Kink.com spokesman Michael Stabile.The company made the announcement last week on the eve of the AVN Adult Entertainment Expo, the industry's largest trade and fan show held annually in Las Vegas.

