'Preview' scholars cautious about what Trump presidency means for Las Vegas economy
There are 1 comment on the The Las Vegas Sun story from 9 hrs ago, titled 'Preview' scholars cautious about what Trump presidency means for Las Vegas economy. In it, The Las Vegas Sun reports that:
Economists and scholars agreed at Tuesday's Preview Las Vegas event, organized by the Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce, that Nevada's recovery from the Great Recession hums along in normally watched sectors like housing, employment and business development. They also concur that national uncertainty brought on by the election of Donald Trump and his subsequent rocky transition into the White House requires a cautious approach in 2017.
'Preview' scholars cautious about what Trump presidency means for illegal aliens working in downtown casinos in Las Vegas.
There are thousands of illegal aliens working in Las Vegas. If a national E-Verify law comes down the greedy casinos will be making alot less profit on labor.
