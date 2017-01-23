Poverty didn't make him poor: Las Vegan rises to academic success
Lazaro Cesar, who grew up in one of the poorest sections in Las Vegas, used his academic prowess to go to a boarding school where a U.S. President and the founder of Facebook attended.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Las Vegas Buffets have lost to Indian hotel and...
|34 min
|Local
|3
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|1 hr
|Winter1012
|84
|Petition is now officially closed: Keep Parking...
|14 hr
|Local
|1
|Thousands flood downtown, oppose Trump peaceful...
|19 hr
|actorvet
|9
|What parts of Vegas are the most ghetto? (Aug '12)
|19 hr
|Well Well
|41
|Teri Copley has been arrested, booked for prod...
|Mon
|eusgnal
|26
|Gay/ Bi Las Vegas Horny teens (Nov '15)
|Sun
|Daddy123
|4
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC