Police seek North Las Vegas man in connection with ex-girlfriend's stabbing

At about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, police dispatchers found a 28-year-old woman suffering from multiple stab wounds on the 1100 block of Egret Court, according to North Las Vegas police. The ex-boyfriend, 35-year-old Ronny Withers, is suspected of stabbing the woman when she visited his house to retrieve her belongings, North Las Vegas police said in a statement Withers is considered armed and dangerous, and police discourage anyone from making contact with the man if he is seen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.