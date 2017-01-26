Police seek North Las Vegas man in connection with ex-girlfriend's stabbing
At about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, police dispatchers found a 28-year-old woman suffering from multiple stab wounds on the 1100 block of Egret Court, according to North Las Vegas police. The ex-boyfriend, 35-year-old Ronny Withers, is suspected of stabbing the woman when she visited his house to retrieve her belongings, North Las Vegas police said in a statement Withers is considered armed and dangerous, and police discourage anyone from making contact with the man if he is seen.
