Police pursue suspect in armed robbery of a southeast Las Vegas business
Las Vegas police need the public's help finding a suspect in a Monday night armed robbery of a southeast valley business. About 10 p.m., the suspected robber entered the convenience store on the 3600 block of Indios Avenue, near Boulder Highway, showed a firearm to employees and demanded money.
