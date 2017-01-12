Police pursue suspect in armed robber...

Police pursue suspect in armed robbery of a southeast Las Vegas business

14 hrs ago

Las Vegas police need the public's help finding a suspect in a Monday night armed robbery of a southeast valley business. About 10 p.m., the suspected robber entered the convenience store on the 3600 block of Indios Avenue, near Boulder Highway, showed a firearm to employees and demanded money.

