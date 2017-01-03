Police: Man found dead on sidewalk wa...

Police: Man found dead on sidewalk was shot 29 mins ago

16 hrs ago

Las Vegas police say an autopsy has determined that a man found dead on a sidewalk near Lexington Street and Lawry Avenue died from being shot. According to police, the man didn't have any signs of trauma when he was found Thursday morning and that there were signs of a possible overdose.

