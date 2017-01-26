Police capture armed homicide suspect in East Las Vegas
A man wanted in connection with a homicide at the OK Corral bar as well as a string of robberies is in custody Thursday night, police said. Joel Nuno-Cruz, 24, fled from police near Tree Line Drive and East Charleston Boulevard on Thursday afternoon, the Metropolitan Police Deparment said.
