Police: 2 Vegas officers, 2 others hu...

Police: 2 Vegas officers, 2 others hurt in hit-run DUI crash

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: New Canaan News-Review

This undated booking photo provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows Joseph Brunetti of Las Vegas. Brunetti, was being held Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, after his arrest on drunken driving and felony hit-and-run charges in a Monday, Jan. 2 crash that police say injured two police officers and two other people on a street east of the Las Vegas Strip.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Las Vegas (Nov '13) 5 hr Go Blue Forever 140
Expect more drought 6 hr Local 12
Blues 7 hr MoverNShaker 1
pain relief 10 hr MoverNShaker 3
Good Black Tar In Vegas (Jul '15) 10 hr MoverNShaker 36
Speed limit to 65 on I-15, I-215 and I-515 stay... 20 hr Local 1
Say goodbye to Lake Mead Mon Local 10
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,035 • Total comments across all topics: 277,586,511

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC