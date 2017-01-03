Police: 2 Vegas officers, 2 others hurt in hit-run DUI crash

This undated booking photo provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows Joseph Brunetti of Las Vegas. Brunetti, was being held Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, after his arrest on drunken driving and felony hit-and-run charges in a Monday, Jan. 2 crash that police say injured two police officers and two other people on a street east of the Las Vegas Strip.

