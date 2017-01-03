Police: 2 Vegas officers, 2 others hurt in hit-run DUI crash
This undated booking photo provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows Joseph Brunetti of Las Vegas. Brunetti, was being held Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, after his arrest on drunken driving and felony hit-and-run charges in a Monday, Jan. 2 crash that police say injured two police officers and two other people on a street east of the Las Vegas Strip.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|5 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|140
|Expect more drought
|6 hr
|Local
|12
|Blues
|7 hr
|MoverNShaker
|1
|pain relief
|10 hr
|MoverNShaker
|3
|Good Black Tar In Vegas (Jul '15)
|10 hr
|MoverNShaker
|36
|Speed limit to 65 on I-15, I-215 and I-515 stay...
|20 hr
|Local
|1
|Say goodbye to Lake Mead
|Mon
|Local
|10
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC