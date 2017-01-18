PepperBall Releases Suite of Next-Generation Non-Lethal Products at SHOT Show 2017

PepperBall, a division of United Tactical Systems, LLC, and the world leader in non-lethal .68 OC/PAVA and CS chemical-irritant systems, today announced the release of a next-generation suite of non-lethal products at the 2017 SHOT Show in Las Vegas, NV, January 17-20. Company Chairman David Luxton, founder of Simunition , commented, "The growing demand for PepperBall with its proven record of safe deployment in thousands of incidents is driving requirements for new and versatile delivery platforms.

