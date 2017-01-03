Pedestrian struck and killed in North...

Pedestrian struck and killed in North Las Vegas

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

A pedestrian crossing the street near Craig Road and Allen Lane was struck and killed by an SUV this evening, according to Metro Police Lt. Grant Rogers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Expect higher temperatures 9 hr Local 5
Goodbye Las Vegas Buffets 9 hr Local 30
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) 14 hr Killah_Dillah 76
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Las Vegas Centennial (Nov '13) 17 hr DawnaWaller 102
Ken Wolfson Interior Design in Las Vegas (Dec '13) 21 hr VeryWhiteGuy 10
KVVU-TV is the only station to have website com... Thu Local 1
Website comments are disabled on KSNV, KTNV-TV,... Thu Local 1
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,807 • Total comments across all topics: 277,675,768

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC