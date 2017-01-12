Pavan Kapur has been appointed Senior Vice President of Global Gaming at Nor1 in Las Vegas - NV, USA
Nor1, the leader in hospitality merchandising technology is proud to welcome Pavan Kapur as Senior Vice President of Global Gaming. Mr. Kapur will be responsible for the leadership of the Global Gaming team and driving sales of the Nor1 Merchandising Platform throughout the Global Gaming Industry.
