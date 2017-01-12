Oklahoma man arrested in Las Vegas after pointing knife at child on flight
An Oklahoma man is accused of pointing a knife at a boy's stomach during a Friday flight that was diverted to Las Vegas. According to federal court records, Fredrick James Johnson was flying from Los Angeles to Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Allegiant Airlines Flight 334 when the incident occurred.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Casey Kasem, king of the Top 40 countdown, dead (Jun '14)
|1 hr
|Hector Valenti
|6
|Expect more dry weather
|12 hr
|Local
|5
|Expect higher temperatures
|12 hr
|Local
|17
|Las Vegas police looking for public tips on fat...
|15 hr
|Patrick Droogan
|1
|Medical mari juana card info
|23 hr
|Mj lover
|1
|Clark County and Las Vegas are a complete dump
|Wed
|Local
|8
|Both Clark County and Las Vegas need to form th...
|Wed
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC