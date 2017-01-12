Oklahoma man arrested in Las Vegas af...

Oklahoma man arrested in Las Vegas after pointing knife at child on flight

8 hrs ago

An Oklahoma man is accused of pointing a knife at a boy's stomach during a Friday flight that was diverted to Las Vegas. According to federal court records, Fredrick James Johnson was flying from Los Angeles to Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Allegiant Airlines Flight 334 when the incident occurred.

Las Vegas, NV

