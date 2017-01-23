North Las Vegas mayor targets improve...

North Las Vegas mayor targets improved city bond rating

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee will deliver the State of the City address on Thursday, when he plans to highlight the city's achievements in 2016 and goals for the coming year.Lee declined to provide specifics of the speech, which will be delivered during a $45 per person luncheon scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. at the Aliante hotel-casino.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands flood downtown, oppose Trump peaceful... 2 hr actorvet 9
What parts of Vegas are the most ghetto? (Aug '12) 2 hr Well Well 41
Las Vegas Buffets have lost to Indian hotel and... 6 hr Local 1
Teri Copley has been arrested, booked for prod... 7 hr eusgnal 26
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) 20 hr Jazsy2006 83
Gay/ Bi Las Vegas Horny teens (Nov '15) 23 hr Daddy123 4
News Las Vegas women head to D.C. to send a message ... Sun me alone 8
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,474 • Total comments across all topics: 278,193,827

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC