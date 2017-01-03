North Las Vegas detective dies after crash with wrong-way driver
Flowers are left near the spot where North Las Vegas police detective Chad Parque was critically injured in a Friday afternoon crash along N. Martin Luther King Boulevard north of W. Carey Ave. He passed away early Saturday morning from the related injuries. An on-duty North Las Vegas police detective who had been in critical condition after his car was hit by a wrong-way driver Friday afternoon has died, city police announced early today.
