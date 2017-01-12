'No one deserves this,' says sister of Las Vegas man found burned, dismembered in desert lot
The sister of the man whose body was found burned and dismembered in a desert lot three days after Christmas said Thursday that "no one deserves" to be killed and discarded the way he was. The woman, Raquel Molina, said police called her family Wednesday to report that DNA results had confirmed the body found Dec. 28 was that of her brother, Ulyses C. Molina, 33. A police source confirmed the account.
