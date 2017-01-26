Nine people displaced, four apartment...

Nine people displaced, four apartments damaged in North Las Vegas fire

The fire was reported about 10 a.m. in the 3300 block of Civic Center Drive, near Cheyenne Avenue, according to Captain Cedric Williams of the North Las Vegas Fire Department. Upon arrival, firefighters reported flames coming from multiple windows in the two-story apartment complex.

