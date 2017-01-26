Nine people displaced, four apartments damaged in North Las Vegas fire
The fire was reported about 10 a.m. in the 3300 block of Civic Center Drive, near Cheyenne Avenue, according to Captain Cedric Williams of the North Las Vegas Fire Department. Upon arrival, firefighters reported flames coming from multiple windows in the two-story apartment complex.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police capture armed homicide suspect in East L...
|2 hr
|Local
|3
|TRUMP GIRL SPILLS ALL on TRUMP
|19 hr
|Mark of The Beast...
|3
|TRUMP SHOULD BE LOCKED UP for TREASON !
|19 hr
|Syrian Refugee As...
|26
|Las Vegas Buffets have lost to Indian hotel and...
|Sat
|Local
|16
|pink tax
|Fri
|Well Well
|2
|Chick-fil-A fans are ready, waiting for restaur...
|Fri
|Well Well
|2
|No sane person would ever come back to any of t...
|Fri
|Well Well
|4
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC