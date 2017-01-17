New Panera Bread location planned for southwest Las Vegas
A local franchise owner of the Panera Bread restaurant chain will open a new location in the southwestern Las Vegas valley. The new location, near the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and Warm Springs Road, should open around April, said Mikel Miller, operations director for the franchise company.
