New JCB Dealership in Las Vegas

Southwest Material Handling, Inc., headquartered in Mira Loma, California, has added a new JCB-dedicated location in Las Vegas, Nevada. JCB of Las Vegas will offer JCB's industry-leading backhoe loaders and telehandlers, rough terrain forklifts, large and compact excavators and the world's safest and most innovative skid steers and compact track loaders with unique side-entry doors and a patented, single-arm PowerBoom.

