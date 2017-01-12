Nevada casinos turn profit in fiscal ...

Nevada casinos turn profit in fiscal 2016; first since 2008

Nevada's biggest casinos combined to turn a profit in fiscal 2016 for the first time in eight years, but it wasn't due to gambling winnings, according to an annual report by state regulators. Room rentals and fees helped resorts generate income of almost $979 million from total revenues of $25.2 billion in the year ended last June 30, the state Gaming Control Board said.

