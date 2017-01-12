Nevada casinos turn profit in fiscal 2016; first since 2008
Nevada's biggest casinos combined to turn a profit in fiscal 2016 for the first time in eight years, but it wasn't due to gambling winnings, according to an annual report by state regulators. Room rentals and fees helped resorts generate income of almost $979 million from total revenues of $25.2 billion in the year ended last June 30, the state Gaming Control Board said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Casey Kasem, king of the Top 40 countdown, dead (Jun '14)
|1 hr
|Hector Valenti
|6
|Expect more dry weather
|12 hr
|Local
|5
|Expect higher temperatures
|12 hr
|Local
|17
|Las Vegas police looking for public tips on fat...
|15 hr
|Patrick Droogan
|1
|Medical mari juana card info
|23 hr
|Mj lover
|1
|Clark County and Las Vegas are a complete dump
|Wed
|Local
|8
|Both Clark County and Las Vegas need to form th...
|Wed
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC