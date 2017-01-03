NAVYA and Keolis Partner with City of...

NAVYA and Keolis Partner with City of Las Vegas to Launch First...

NAVYA and Keolis Partner with City of Las Vegas to Launch First Driverless Public Transit Vehicle to Operate in U.S. Public invited to ride NAVYA's autonomous ARMA shuttle for free this week on streets of Las Vegas' historic Fremont East Entertainment District )--A new milestone in transportation was reached today as NAVYA and Keolis, in partnership with the city of Las Vegas, launched the first completely autonomous, fully electric shuttle ever to be deployed on a public roadway in the United States. The shuttle is being launched in the new Innovation District that was recently created by the city of Las Vegas in downtown Las Vegas.

