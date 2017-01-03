Nation-Now 20 mins ago 10:35 a.m.Bonn...

Nation-Now 20 mins ago 10:35 a.m.Bonnaroo 2017: U2, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Weeknd headline

SEPTEMBER 23: Recording artists The Edge, Bono and Adam Clayton of U2 perform onstage at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. On Wednesday, organizers revealed the performer lineup for the 16th annual Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, which takes place June 8-11 in Manchester, Tenn.

