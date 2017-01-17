MLKa s vision looms large as refugees...

MLKa s vision looms large as refugees struggle to find their place

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

Milan Devetak, Catholic Charities director of resettlement for migration and refugee services, gives welcome baskets to a family arriving from Iraq for their first day in country. Nanda Sharifpour closes her eyes and can still smell the earth after it rains.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
FUTURE SENATORS of The UNITED STATES ! Mon TRUMP BIRFER SCANDAL 1
Expect higher fees and taxes in Clark County an... Mon Local 1
Expect higher buffet prices in Clark County and... Mon Local 1
Medical mari juana card info Mon ThomasA 4
" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power " ! Mon TRUMP BREAKS DEMO... 2
Expect more smog in Clark County and Las Vegas Sun defos 2
TRUMP SHOULD BE LOCKED UP for TREASON ! Jan 15 Guest 25
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. South Korea
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,380 • Total comments across all topics: 278,005,254

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC