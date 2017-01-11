Metro releases photo of Las Vegas shooting victim
Metro Police continue searching for clues in the shooting death of a 24-year-old man whose body was found near Lake Mead and Martin Luther King boulevards last week. Hours before his body was found Thursday morning on Lexington Street and Lawry Avenue, Jared Medina had fought with an unidentified person, police said.
