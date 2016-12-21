Metro isolates armed suspect at North...

Metro isolates armed suspect at Northwest Las Vegas hospital

Metro Police have an armed subject surrounded inside Mountain View Hospital in Northwest Las Vegas and have evacuated the building's first floor. "SWAT and crisis negotiators are on the scene attempting to talk the subject out," said Lt.

Las Vegas, NV

