Medical marijuana dispensary robbed in Las Vegas
Metro Police are investigating an armed robbery this morning at a southwest valley medical marijuana dispensary, spokesman officer Larry Hadfield said. Officers were called at 11:36 a.m. to CannaCopia in the 6300 block of Rainbow Boulevard, near Sunset Road, Hadfield said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
