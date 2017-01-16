Martin Luther King Day Parade Taking Place In Downtown Las Vegas
The 35th annual Martin Luther King Day Parade will take place at 10 a.m. today in downtown Las Vegas. There are some traffic closures to be aware of for the parade route: Fourth Street will be closed from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. between Charleston Boulevard and Stewart Avenue.
