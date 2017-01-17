Man killed in Las Vegas scooter crash has been identified
David McKean, 48, died at the scene at the intersection of East St. Louis Avenue and Fremont Street about 12:45 a.m. Wednesday. McKean ran a red light and hit the driver's front side of a Toyota, Metropolitan Police Department Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Las Vegas women head to D.C. to send a message ...
|9 min
|No Dykes
|3
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|48 min
|Go Blue Forever
|82
|Man arrested in Monday shooting in downtown Las...
|11 hr
|americanwillnever...
|1
|Actress, filmmaker and yoga instructor Tamara D...
|15 hr
|Whatevs
|4
|donald trump
|16 hr
|Shhhhh
|9
|Epithet caused fight that led to Chaparral grad...
|Fri
|spytheweb
|1
|FUTURE SENATORS of The UNITED STATES !
|Thu
|ThomasA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC