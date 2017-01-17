Man killed in Las Vegas scooter crash...

Man killed in Las Vegas scooter crash has been identified

13 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

David McKean, 48, died at the scene at the intersection of East St. Louis Avenue and Fremont Street about 12:45 a.m. Wednesday. McKean ran a red light and hit the driver's front side of a Toyota, Metropolitan Police Department Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

