Man held on murder charge in November shooting death near downtown Las Vegas

Authorities arrested a man Wednesday in connection with a fatal shooting in late November near downtown Las Vegas.Clark County Detention Center records show that Denfield Wright, 37, was arrested on charges of open murder, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, and possession of a gun by a prohibited person.Just after 1 p.m. on Nov. 25, Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment at 2108 Sunrise Ave., near Fremont Street and Eastern Avenue.The man who reported the shooting said he heard a gunshot, then looked out his window and saw a woman dragging an injured man out of an apartment, according to a Metro report.Officers arriving at the scene found a woman matching her description exiting the apartment.

