Man, grandson killed after vehicle st...

Man, grandson killed after vehicle struck twice on I-15

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Victorville Daily Press

A Las Vegas man and his grandson were killed early Sunday after their vehicle was struck for the second time in minutes on Interstate 15 just south of Mountain Pass near the Nevada border, authorities said. The first crash was reported at roughly 4:45 a.m., according to Barstow California Highway Patrol officer Adam Carmichall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Speed limit to 65 on I-15, I-215 and I-515 stay... 38 min Local 1
Expect more drought 2 hr Local 6
Good Black Tar In Vegas (Jul '15) 9 hr Rottnrotti 32
Say goodbye to Lake Mead 12 hr Local 10
Goodbye Las Vegas Buffets 12 hr Local 25
Happy New YEAR TOPIX Family!! 15 hr Jeremy 1
News There's an unlikely pioneer of renewable energy... 17 hr ThomasA 4
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,900 • Total comments across all topics: 277,559,869

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC