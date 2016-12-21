Man, grandson killed after vehicle struck twice on I-15
A Las Vegas man and his grandson were killed early Sunday after their vehicle was struck for the second time in minutes on Interstate 15 just south of Mountain Pass near the Nevada border, authorities said. The first crash was reported at roughly 4:45 a.m., according to Barstow California Highway Patrol officer Adam Carmichall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Speed limit to 65 on I-15, I-215 and I-515 stay...
|38 min
|Local
|1
|Expect more drought
|2 hr
|Local
|6
|Good Black Tar In Vegas (Jul '15)
|9 hr
|Rottnrotti
|32
|Say goodbye to Lake Mead
|12 hr
|Local
|10
|Goodbye Las Vegas Buffets
|12 hr
|Local
|25
|Happy New YEAR TOPIX Family!!
|15 hr
|Jeremy
|1
|There's an unlikely pioneer of renewable energy...
|17 hr
|ThomasA
|4
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC