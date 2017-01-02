Man Dead, Ex-Girlfriend's Son Sought in Fatal Home Dispute
Listen Live Welcome to KXNT News/Talk 840 AM KXNT NewsRadio 840 AM is dedicated to being the dominant information [...] CBS Sports Radio 1140 CBS Sports Radio 1140 and 107.5-3 FM HD3 7255 South Tenaya Way Suite 100 Las Vegas, NV 89113 Business Office: 702-889-7397 Business Fax: 702-889-7373 CONTACTS: Maureen Pulicella, [...] 4 Hurt in Crash in Vegas Airport Rental Car Return Center Authorities say two pedestrians were badly hurt and a couple from California received minor injuries in a New Years' morning crash in a vehicle return area at a Las Vegas airport car rental center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Speed limit to 65 on I-15, I-215 and I-515 stay...
|5 hr
|Local
|1
|Expect more drought
|7 hr
|Local
|6
|Good Black Tar In Vegas (Jul '15)
|14 hr
|Rottnrotti
|32
|Say goodbye to Lake Mead
|17 hr
|Local
|10
|Goodbye Las Vegas Buffets
|17 hr
|Local
|25
|Happy New YEAR TOPIX Family!!
|19 hr
|Jeremy
|1
|There's an unlikely pioneer of renewable energy...
|21 hr
|ThomasA
|4
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC