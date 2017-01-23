Man charged in Target shooting: 'my life was in jeopardy'

Stephen Howard says he was trying to protect himself and his family when he fired two shots at a fleeing thief in a crowded Las Vegas parking lot.Prosecutors have charged the 45-year-old with attempted murder, along with four other felony counts and one gross misdemeanor, in connection with the June incident outside a southwest valley Target.As he awaits trial on the charges, Howard spoke with the Las Vegas Review-Journal about what happened in the moments after his wife dug her nails into his arm and shouted, "There's a robber." A recent fatal shooting during a Lee's Liquor robbery played in the back of his mind.

