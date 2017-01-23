Man charged in Target shooting: 'my life was in jeopardy'
Stephen Howard says he was trying to protect himself and his family when he fired two shots at a fleeing thief in a crowded Las Vegas parking lot.Prosecutors have charged the 45-year-old with attempted murder, along with four other felony counts and one gross misdemeanor, in connection with the June incident outside a southwest valley Target.As he awaits trial on the charges, Howard spoke with the Las Vegas Review-Journal about what happened in the moments after his wife dug her nails into his arm and shouted, "There's a robber." A recent fatal shooting during a Lee's Liquor robbery played in the back of his mind.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Petition is now officially closed: Keep Parking...
|7 hr
|Local
|1
|Thousands flood downtown, oppose Trump peaceful...
|12 hr
|actorvet
|9
|What parts of Vegas are the most ghetto? (Aug '12)
|12 hr
|Well Well
|41
|Las Vegas Buffets have lost to Indian hotel and...
|16 hr
|Local
|1
|Teri Copley has been arrested, booked for prod...
|18 hr
|eusgnal
|26
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|Mon
|Jazsy2006
|83
|Gay/ Bi Las Vegas Horny teens (Nov '15)
|Sun
|Daddy123
|4
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC