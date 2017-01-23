Man charged in Target shooting: 'my l...

Man charged in Target shooting: 'my life was in jeopardy'

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

Stephen Howard says he was trying to protect himself and his family when he fired two shots at a fleeing thief in a crowded Las Vegas parking lot.Prosecutors have charged the 45-year-old with attempted murder, along with four other felony counts and one gross misdemeanor, in connection with the June incident outside a southwest valley Target.As he awaits trial on the charges, Howard spoke with the Las Vegas Review-Journal about what happened in the moments after his wife dug her nails into his arm and shouted, "There's a robber." A recent fatal shooting during a Lee's Liquor robbery played in the back of his mind.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Petition is now officially closed: Keep Parking... 7 hr Local 1
News Thousands flood downtown, oppose Trump peaceful... 12 hr actorvet 9
What parts of Vegas are the most ghetto? (Aug '12) 12 hr Well Well 41
Las Vegas Buffets have lost to Indian hotel and... 16 hr Local 1
Teri Copley has been arrested, booked for prod... 18 hr eusgnal 26
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) Mon Jazsy2006 83
Gay/ Bi Las Vegas Horny teens (Nov '15) Sun Daddy123 4
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,820 • Total comments across all topics: 278,204,955

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC