Man accused of using woman's nude photos to blackmail her for sex
During a late December night, Daniel Adame-Flores parked at a North Las Vegas grocery store believing he was going to meet and have sex with a woman he was blackmailing, according to Metro Police. The day before, they'd met on a dating website and he had coaxed her to send him nude photos.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Goodbye Las Vegas Buffets
|1 hr
|Local
|28
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Las Vegas Centennial (Nov '13)
|6 hr
|DawnaWaller
|101
|Expect higher temperatures
|7 hr
|Local
|3
|KVVU-TV is the only station to have website com...
|15 hr
|Local
|1
|Website comments are disabled on KSNV, KTNV-TV,...
|15 hr
|Local
|1
|PRESIDENT ELECT TRUMP will RISE to GREATNESS !
|15 hr
|DRAIN the SWAMP
|8
|The ART of The DEAL ! - Obama gets Rushmore - T...
|15 hr
|PULL the PLUG on ...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC