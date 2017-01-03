Man accused of using woman's nude pho...

Man accused of using woman's nude photos to blackmail her for sex

19 hrs ago

During a late December night, Daniel Adame-Flores parked at a North Las Vegas grocery store believing he was going to meet and have sex with a woman he was blackmailing, according to Metro Police. The day before, they'd met on a dating website and he had coaxed her to send him nude photos.

