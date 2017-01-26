Man accused of accused of election fr...

Man accused of accused of election fraud arrested in Las Vegas

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

A Green Party signature gatherer indicted in December on 15 felony counts for allegedly faking names on a ballot-access petition has been arrested in Las Vegas, the secretary of state's office said Friday.Renaldo Johnson, 55, was indicted by a Clark County grand jury of six counts of misconduct in signing, filing or altering a petition; six counts of obtaining and using personal information of another; and three counts of perjury.The indictment alleges Johnson falsified signatures to qualify the Nevada Green Party for general election ballot access in the November election, then submitted the false petitions to be filed with the secretary of state's office, swearing under penalty of perjury the signatures were legitimate.Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein did not qualify for Nevada's ballot, coming up short of the number of signatures required.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
pink tax 12 hr Well Well 2
News Chick-fil-A fans are ready, waiting for restaur... 13 hr Well Well 2
No sane person would ever come back to any of t... 13 hr Well Well 4
mary trimble 19 hr Sissykins 2
News Las Vegas-area school district taking up sanctu... 21 hr spytheweb 1
News Police capture armed homicide suspect in East L... 21 hr spytheweb 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) 23 hr NicTin 89
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Mexico
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,385 • Total comments across all topics: 278,330,720

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC