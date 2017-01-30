Longtime showgirl turns 90, earns induction to Vegas Entertainers Hall of Fame
Gloria Mancilla turned 90 on Sunday, but the longtime showgirl is still kicking.Mancilla, better known as Gloria White, is an original cast member of "Folies Bergere" who hobnobbed with old Las Vegas big shots. She performed 22 years, retiring from performance in 1972.
