Lawsuit accuses Las Vegas lawyer, veterans group leader of defamation
A lawsuit filed Tuesday accuses Las Vegas lawyer Louis Schneider and Steve Sanson, who runs Veterans in Politics International, of making "false and defamatory" statements about another attorney. That lawyer, Jennifer Abrams, claims that Schneider provided at least one video of a closed Family Court hearing to Sanson, who posted it online late last year under the headline "Nevada Attorney attacks a Clark County Family Court Judge in Open Court," along with an article that included about Abrams that were "highly offensive and inflammatory."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Expect higher temperatures
|23 min
|Local
|11
|Clark County and Las Vegas are a complete dump
|25 min
|Local
|5
|Las Vegas: Six alleged gang members plead innoc... (Dec '09)
|3 hr
|Sgtglh
|20
|Charging to park was caused by the decline of b...
|Mon
|Local
|1
|DRAIN the SWAMP !
|Mon
|LOCK HIM UP
|2
|Searching for cuckoldress in LV
|Mon
|Steven
|1
|Man accused of using woman's nude photos to bla...
|Sun
|Local
|3
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC