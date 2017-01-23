Las Vegas woman pleads guilty to federal charges of counterfeiting, mail theft
A Las Vegas woman who used cleaning solution and glitter pens to increase the apparent value of small U.S. bank notes pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal charges of counterfeiting and mail theft.Mary Fixico, 24, was indicted last year after federal agents searched her residence and found stolen first-class mail, roughly 80 bank and credit card statements, and more than $50,000 in forged checks in which the payee's name had been changed to her own.
