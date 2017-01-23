Las Vegas woman pleads guilty to fede...

Las Vegas woman pleads guilty to federal charges of counterfeiting, mail theft

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

A Las Vegas woman who used cleaning solution and glitter pens to increase the apparent value of small U.S. bank notes pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal charges of counterfeiting and mail theft.Mary Fixico, 24, was indicted last year after federal agents searched her residence and found stolen first-class mail, roughly 80 bank and credit card statements, and more than $50,000 in forged checks in which the payee's name had been changed to her own.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands flood downtown, oppose Trump peaceful... 7 min ThomasA 10
News 'Preview' scholars cautious about what Trump pr... 1 hr spytheweb 1
Clark County and Las Vegas threw away water rig... 3 hr Local 1
No sane person would ever come back to any of t... 4 hr Local 1
I-15 from I-40 in Barstow to CC 215 / I-215 in ... 9 hr Local 1
Las Vegas Buffets have lost to Indian hotel and... 17 hr Local 3
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) 18 hr Winter1012 84
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,571 • Total comments across all topics: 278,236,754

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC