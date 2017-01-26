Las Vegas stadium proposal details revealed: Raiders get naming...
Today Raiders brass was meeting with the Las Vegas Stadium Authority to submit their proposal. The meeting lasted just a half hour which was said to be one of the shortest ever.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver And Black Pride.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|mary trimble
|8 min
|Sissykins
|2
|Chick-fil-A fans are ready, waiting for restaur...
|1 hr
|spytheweb
|1
|Las Vegas-area school district taking up sanctu...
|1 hr
|spytheweb
|1
|Police capture armed homicide suspect in East L...
|1 hr
|spytheweb
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|3 hr
|NicTin
|89
|No sane person would ever come back to any of t...
|16 hr
|Local
|3
|North Las Vegas mayor targets improved city bon...
|16 hr
|Local
|2
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC