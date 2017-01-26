Las Vegas stadium proposal details re...

Las Vegas stadium proposal details revealed: Raiders get naming...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Silver And Black Pride

Today Raiders brass was meeting with the Las Vegas Stadium Authority to submit their proposal. The meeting lasted just a half hour which was said to be one of the shortest ever.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver And Black Pride.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
mary trimble 8 min Sissykins 2
News Chick-fil-A fans are ready, waiting for restaur... 1 hr spytheweb 1
News Las Vegas-area school district taking up sanctu... 1 hr spytheweb 1
News Police capture armed homicide suspect in East L... 1 hr spytheweb 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) 3 hr NicTin 89
No sane person would ever come back to any of t... 16 hr Local 3
News North Las Vegas mayor targets improved city bon... 16 hr Local 2
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,721 • Total comments across all topics: 278,306,697

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC