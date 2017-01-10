Las Vegas Rolls Out Nation's First Driverless Public Transit Shuttle
LAS VEGAS - Las Vegas residents and visitors will be among the first in the nation to jump on a public transit vehicle - only to find there's no driver aboard. The city of Las Vegas debuted the first completely autonomous, fully electric shuttle ever to be deployed on a public roadway in the United States Tuesday.
