Las Vegas program's goal: Reducing homeless arrests for petty crimes
The Las Vegas Township Community Impact Court is a new initiative is aimed at keeping homeless people cited for petty crimes in the Las Vegas resort corridor from having to spend lengthy periods in jail. The associated Restorative Justice Program is designed to reduce recidivism among nonviolent offenders by helping them get the help they need to get off the streets.
Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
