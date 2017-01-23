Las Vegas police seek two men in connection with armed December robbery, kidnapping.
In a statement, the Metropolitan Police Department said a man arrived home about 3:30 a.m. Dec. 17 and noticed two black men loitering near his apartment building on the 3900 block of Algonquin Drive, near Maryland Parkway and East Flamingo Road. The man didn't enter his apartment until he believed the two men were gone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Las Vegas Buffets have lost to Indian hotel and...
|5 hr
|Local
|3
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|5 hr
|Winter1012
|84
|Petition is now officially closed: Keep Parking...
|19 hr
|Local
|1
|Thousands flood downtown, oppose Trump peaceful...
|Mon
|actorvet
|9
|What parts of Vegas are the most ghetto? (Aug '12)
|Mon
|Well Well
|41
|Teri Copley has been arrested, booked for prod...
|Mon
|eusgnal
|26
|Gay/ Bi Las Vegas Horny teens (Nov '15)
|Sun
|Daddy123
|4
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC