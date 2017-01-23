Las Vegas police say man killed by officer at Jean resort had bipolar disorder

Las Vegas police released new details Tuesday in the officer-involved shooting death of a skinny-dipper who was chasing employees with a knife at a resort in Jean.The shooting happened Saturday morning in the southeast parking lot of the Gold Strike, about 30 miles south of Las Vegas.Metropolitan Police Department Undersheriff Kevin McMahill said the man who was shot, Paul Carr Palmer III of Sedona, Arizona, had been living out of his car in the area and had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. He was not taking medication.Palmer, 50, died at the scene.

