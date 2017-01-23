Las Vegas police say man killed by of...

Las Vegas police say man killed by officer at Jean resort had bipolar disorder

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

Las Vegas police released new details Tuesday in the officer-involved shooting death of a skinny-dipper who was chasing employees with a knife at a resort in Jean.The shooting happened Saturday morning in the southeast parking lot of the Gold Strike, about 30 miles south of Las Vegas.Metropolitan Police Department Undersheriff Kevin McMahill said the man who was shot, Paul Carr Palmer III of Sedona, Arizona, had been living out of his car in the area and had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. He was not taking medication.Palmer, 50, died at the scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Las Vegas Buffets have lost to Indian hotel and... 6 hr Local 3
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) 7 hr Winter1012 84
Petition is now officially closed: Keep Parking... 20 hr Local 1
News Thousands flood downtown, oppose Trump peaceful... Mon actorvet 9
What parts of Vegas are the most ghetto? (Aug '12) Mon Well Well 41
Teri Copley has been arrested, booked for prod... Mon eusgnal 26
Gay/ Bi Las Vegas Horny teens (Nov '15) Sun Daddy123 4
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,270 • Total comments across all topics: 278,225,617

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC