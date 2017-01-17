Las Vegas police recapture inmate who escaped camp
TV reports authorities say April Barth was taken into custody Monday afternoon and booked into Clark County Detention Center. Authorities say no new charges have been filed against Barth, who will be returned to Florence McClure Women's Correctional Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|14 hr
|Kendrahardin
|78
|FUTURE SENATORS of The UNITED STATES !
|Mon
|TRUMP BIRFER SCANDAL
|1
|Expect higher fees and taxes in Clark County an...
|Mon
|Local
|1
|Expect higher buffet prices in Clark County and...
|Mon
|Local
|1
|Medical mari juana card info
|Mon
|ThomasA
|4
|" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power " !
|Mon
|TRUMP BREAKS DEMO...
|2
|Expect more smog in Clark County and Las Vegas
|Sun
|defos
|2
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC