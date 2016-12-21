Las Vegas police officer, hit-and-run suspect hospitalized after traffic stop struggle
A Las Vegas police officer and a suspected hit-and-run driver were hospitalized after a scuffle during a traffic stop Monday morning. Just before 10:20 a.m., an officer with the Metropolitan Police Department attempted to stop a driver suspected of a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of East Charleston Boulevard and Fremont Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Black Tar In Vegas (Jul '15)
|5 hr
|Rottnrotti
|32
|Say goodbye to Lake Mead
|8 hr
|Local
|10
|Goodbye Las Vegas Buffets
|8 hr
|Local
|25
|Happy New YEAR TOPIX Family!!
|10 hr
|Jeremy
|1
|There's an unlikely pioneer of renewable energy...
|12 hr
|ThomasA
|4
|The ART of The DEAL ! - Obama gets Rushmore - T...
|Sun
|TRUMP a CHISELER
|1
|Was Trump born in Jamaica??
|Sun
|Old Millennia Tramp
|2
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC