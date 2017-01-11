Las Vegas police looking for public t...

Las Vegas police looking for public tips on fatal shooting in central valley

Las Vegas police are asking the public for information about the moments that led up to a homicide in the central valley last week. Police initially were dispatched about 7 a.m. Jan. 5 to the 1200 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard, just east of Martin Luther King Boulevard, for reports of a man down on the sidewalk and not breathing.

