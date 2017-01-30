Las Vegas police investigate Monday morning shootout that leaves 1 in hospital
Two groups of patrons shot at each other in front of Tommy Rocker's Mojave Beach Bar and Grill, 4275 Dean Martin Drive, about 2:50 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police capture armed homicide suspect in East L...
|8 hr
|spytheweb
|4
|Las Vegas man, already in jail, charged with mu...
|8 hr
|spytheweb
|1
|TRUMP GIRL SPILLS ALL on TRUMP
|Sun
|Mark of The Beast...
|3
|TRUMP SHOULD BE LOCKED UP for TREASON !
|Sun
|Syrian Refugee As...
|26
|Las Vegas Buffets have lost to Indian hotel and...
|Sat
|Local
|16
|pink tax
|Fri
|Well Well
|2
|Chick-fil-A fans are ready, waiting for restaur...
|Fri
|Well Well
|2
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC