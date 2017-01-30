Las Vegas police explain why neighbor in fatal shooting of teen is not facing charges
The 19-year-old shot and killed by a west valley resident Saturday had burglarized a nearby home just before the shooting, Las Vegas police said Monday.Police added that the man killed, Donavon Johnson, had also been in a confrontation with the shooter and had stolen the shooter's cellphone just before shots rang out, shedding light on why the shooter is not currently facing charges.Johnson was killed just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of West Desert Inn Road and Remuda Trail. He had been shot several times in the back, the county coroner's office later determined.
