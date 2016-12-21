Las Vegas police arrest man after car...

Las Vegas police arrest man after car chase ends with crash into house

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

A car chase between police and a person wanted in a robbery resulted in a crash into a residence in downtown Las Vegas early Monday. About 2:30 a.m., the man fled police on U.S. Highway 95, exiting at northbound Easten Avenue and crashing into a house at 2505 Jansen Ave., Metro's Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Good Black Tar In Vegas (Jul '15) 5 hr Rottnrotti 32
Say goodbye to Lake Mead 8 hr Local 10
Goodbye Las Vegas Buffets 8 hr Local 25
Happy New YEAR TOPIX Family!! 10 hr Jeremy 1
News There's an unlikely pioneer of renewable energy... 12 hr ThomasA 4
The ART of The DEAL ! - Obama gets Rushmore - T... Sun TRUMP a CHISELER 1
Was Trump born in Jamaica?? Sun Old Millennia Tramp 2
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. North Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Gunman
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,620 • Total comments across all topics: 277,555,321

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC