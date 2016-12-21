Las Vegas police arrest man after car chase ends with crash into house
A car chase between police and a person wanted in a robbery resulted in a crash into a residence in downtown Las Vegas early Monday. About 2:30 a.m., the man fled police on U.S. Highway 95, exiting at northbound Easten Avenue and crashing into a house at 2505 Jansen Ave., Metro's Lt.
