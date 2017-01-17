Las Vegas party at Trinity Park to ra...

Las Vegas party at Trinity Park to raise funds for Ipswich's George Woodward

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Ipswich Evening Star

Four year old George Woodward, who suffers from spinal muscular atrophy, is thrilled with his new specialist wheelchair which has been donated to him by a charity. All the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas is coming to Trinity Park next month to raise cash for Ipswich youngster George Woodward.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ipswich Evening Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
donald trump 4 hr S ROBINSON 8
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) Tue Kendrahardin 78
FUTURE SENATORS of The UNITED STATES ! Jan 16 TRUMP BIRFER SCANDAL 1
Expect higher fees and taxes in Clark County an... Jan 16 Local 1
Expect higher buffet prices in Clark County and... Jan 16 Local 1
Medical mari juana card info Jan 16 ThomasA 4
" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power " ! Jan 16 TRUMP BREAKS DEMO... 2
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,161 • Total comments across all topics: 278,064,785

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC