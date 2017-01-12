Las Vegas officer struck, dragged by vehicle during traffic stop
During a traffic stop, a vehicle struck a Metropolitan Police Department officer and dragged him several feet at the intersection of West Sirius Avenue and South Rancho Drive, said Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Tadd Dodds.
