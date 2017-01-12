Las Vegas officer struck, dragged by ...

Las Vegas officer struck, dragged by vehicle during traffic stop

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

During a traffic stop, a vehicle struck a Metropolitan Police Department officer and dragged him several feet at the intersection of West Sirius Avenue and South Rancho Drive, said Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Tadd Dodds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Expect more smog in Clark County and Las Vegas 5 hr defos 2
TRUMP SHOULD BE LOCKED UP for TREASON ! 11 hr Guest 25
Clark County, Henderson, Las Vegas and North La... 22 hr Local 1
Clark County and Las Vegas needs to be quarantined Sat Local 1
Medical mari juana card info Sat Mj lover 3
Las Vegas is the San Bernardino of the north Sat Local 1
What parts of Vegas are the most ghetto? (Aug '12) Sat Angrywoman 39
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Gitmo
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,084 • Total comments across all topics: 277,948,642

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC